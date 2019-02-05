Police tell Penticton residents to stay inside amid 'serious and unfolding incident'
Everyone in Penticton is being asked to stay inside their homes and workplaces while Mounties deal with a serious incident.
RCMP ask public to avoid downtown area while they deal with unspecified matter
Everyone in Penticton, B.C., is being asked to stay inside their homes and workplaces while Mounties deal with a serious incident.
RCMP in the Okanagan town have asked everyone to avoid the downtown area and remain indoors while they deal with what they call a "serious and unfolding incident."
The public is asked to avoid the areas bordered by:
- Eckhardt Avenue and Lakeshore Drive
- Main Street and Power Street
More to come.