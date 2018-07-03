Police on the hunt for 2 vehicles suspected in shooting of B.C. woman

Mounties in Pitt Meadows are searching for two vehicles they believe were involved in a targeted shooting that injured a woman this weekend.

Investigators say they've identified a silver Ford Focus hatchback with Manitoba plates and a dark-coloured, late-model pickup truck they believe were connected to the shooting of a 36-year-old woman on Sunday night.

The Focus was driven by a woman and had a male passenger, while the pickup truck was driven by a man.

Police are searching for a silver Ford Focus in their investigation of a shooting in Pitt Meadows on Canada Day. (RCMP)

"No clue is too small," RCMP Cpl. Amanda Harnett said in a news release. "We are looking for anybody who may have seen the victim's car or the two alleged suspect vehicles in the area of Reichenbach Road and Old Dewdney Trunk Road, including any video or dashcam footage."

She added that several witnesses helped the victim after she was shot, and investigators are hoping to speak to anyone who hasn't already come forward.

The victim was driving a dark grey Fiat 500, headed east along Old Dewdney Trunk Road, when she crashed into a power pole somewhere between Lougheed Hwy and Reichenbach Road at around 9 p.m., according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the driver had been shot.

The North Vancouver woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Investigators say she is known to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Const. Victoria Boechler at 604-467-7639 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.