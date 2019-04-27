Skip to Main Content
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Surrey
British Columbia

Police on scene of fatal shooting in Surrey

Police say a man with gunshot wounds was found near the intersection of Abbey Drive and 176th Street.

Large police presence near the intersection of Abbey Drive and 176th Street

CBC News ·
Police say the victim appeared to be a man in his 20s. (Eva Uguen-Csenge/CBC)

Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood.

Surrey RCMP, in a statement, said a man with gunshot wounds was found near the intersection of Abbey Drive and 176th Street around 5 p.m..

He died of his injuries.

A large police presence was seen in the suburban residential area north of Highway 1.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|