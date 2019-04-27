Police on scene of fatal shooting in Surrey
Police say a man with gunshot wounds was found near the intersection of Abbey Drive and 176th Street.
Large police presence near the intersection of Abbey Drive and 176th Street
Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood.
Surrey RCMP, in a statement, said a man with gunshot wounds was found near the intersection of Abbey Drive and 176th Street around 5 p.m..
He died of his injuries.
A large police presence was seen in the suburban residential area north of Highway 1.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
More to come.