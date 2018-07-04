Police officer's arm broken in Burnaby hit and run

A Burnaby Mountie has a broken arm after she was hit by an SUV during an attempted traffic stop Wednesday morning.

The officer was on foot near Parker Street and Willingdon Avenue at the time and was trying to stop a driver who appeared to be using an electronic device, according to an RCMP news release.

The officer motioned for the driver to pull over, but instead, he allegedly struck the Mountie and kept driving south on Willingdon Avenue.

"What started as a traffic stop has left one of our members injured. We'd ask that the driver of the vehicle that struck this officer do the right thing and contact police," Burnaby RCMP Supt. Chuck McDonald said in a statement.

Officers are now searching for a grey Dodge Nitro SUV, driven by a South Asian man with a heavy build and a shaved head. Police say he was wearing a white T-shirt and grey sweatpants, and has a tattoo on his left arm.

The injured Mountie remains in hospital, according to RCMP.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 604-646-9999.

