Police officer seriously injured, 'tense situation' unfolding near B.C. village

RCMP say a tense situation is unfolding near the tiny B.C. village of Argenta, where an officer has been injured and taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to a release, police were called to a rural property in the area at 7 p.m. Thursday to execute an arrest warrant on an individual known to police.

Upon contact, the male suspect fled from officers and retreated to a nearby cabin.

"The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team, along with crisis negotiators, have been deployed to the area and remain at the scene," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

"Our efforts to negotiate a peaceful end and resolution continue at this time."

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and refrain from broadcasting about police movements.

Because of the remote nature of the event, no evacuations have been ordered.

Argenta has a population of approximately 100 and is located on the shore of Kootenay Lake.