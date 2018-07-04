Police officer hurt in Burnaby hit and run

A Burnaby Mountie was injured Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash, police say.

The collision happened at Parker Street and Willingdon Avenue, and officers are now searching for a grey Dodge Nitro SUV.

The officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to RCMP.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 604-646-9999.

