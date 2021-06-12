Vancouver police officer charged with assault following an arrest in 2019

A Vancouver police officer is facing an assault charge.



The B.C. Prosecution Service issued a statement Friday saying the charge has been approved against Const. Arminder Singh Gill.



The service says the charge relates to the arrest of a person in downtown Vancouver on Nov. 13, 2019.



The service has released no other details about the allegations.



Vancouver police have not responded to a request for information on Gill's status with the department.



Gill's first scheduled court appearance is for Aug. 16 in Vancouver provincial court.