Vancouver police officer charged with assault following an arrest in 2019

A Vancouver police officer is facing an assault charge.

Const. Arminder Singh Gill faces charge relating to an arrest in downtown Vancouver

The police officer's first scheduled court appearance is for Aug. 16 in Vancouver provincial court. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The B.C. Prosecution Service issued a statement Friday saying the charge has been approved against Const. Arminder Singh Gill.

The service says the charge relates to the arrest of a person in downtown Vancouver on Nov. 13, 2019.

The service has released no other details about the allegations.

Vancouver police have not responded to a request for information on Gill's status with the department.

Gill's first scheduled court appearance is for Aug. 16 in Vancouver provincial court.

