$150K reward for info on Richmond man who disappeared in Halifax 15 years ago

Fifteen years after a Richmond, B.C., man vanished in Halifax, the provincial government there is offering up to $150,000 for information on his disappearance.

Shen Chiu (Andy) Tsou was last seen in Halifax on June 26, 2005. Police say he knew numerous people in and around Halifax.

Tsou had been staying at the Halifax Casino Hotel and other private residences before his disappearance.

He had a room booked at the hotel the night of June 26, 2005, but never arrived, according to Halifax police.

Five days later, a family member reported Tsou missing to police.

Car never found

The white 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix he was driving while in Halifax has never been found.

Tsou's case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice's rewards for major unsolved crimes program, which offers up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person or persons responsible for certain major unsolved crimes.

"It is never too late to come forward, and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation," Halifax police said in a statement.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

The amount of the award will be based on the investigative value of the information provided, according to police.