Police looking for witnesses after overnight stabbing in Yaletown

Vancouver Police are appealing for witnesses to an early morning stabbing in Yaletown that sent three men to hospital, one in serious condition.

According to a release from police, just after 1:30 a.m., two groups met while walking on Mainland Street near Nelson Street, and men from each group began to fight each other.

The fight turned serious after three men involved in the fight were stabbed.

A 29-year-old man from Surrey was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old Vancouver man and 26-year-old Richmond man were both treated at the hospital for minor injuries and have since been released.

Six men were arrested and have been released without charges. Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident, including dash-cam footage, is asked to call the VPD's Major Crime Section at (604) 717-2541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.