Police looking for man and woman charged with sexual assault in Oppenheimer Park in April

Vancouver police are asking for the public's help finding two suspects, a man and a woman, recently charged and now wanted in relation to a violent sexual assault in Oppenheimer Park in April.

According to a written statement from police, Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, have been charged with 15 counts relating to sexual assault, assault and confinement.

They were both released from custody with several court-imposed conditions and are now wanted for breaching those conditions.

"This was a horrific and violent crime, and the suspects preyed on a vulnerable person," Const.Tania Visintin said in a written statement. "We need the public's help to ensure these two offenders are located."

The statement said the two are responsible for a sexual assault in Oppenheimer Park in April. The survivor of the assault was directed at gunpoint into a tent where she was held against her will, beaten and sexually assaulted with a weapon for more than 15 hours, prior to her escape.

Police executed a search warrant on May 2 and arrested Tapp and Edwards. A firearm and various items associated with the offence were also found.

The two suspects were seen on Friday, May 29, and never reported to their bail supervisors on Tuesday.

Trapp is described as six feet five inches tall and around 250 pounds. He has black curly hair and brown eyes.

Edwards is described as five feet three inches tall and around 125 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and a "Wahkesh" tattoo on her neck.

Anyone who sees Jason Tapp and Nicole Edwards or knows their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.