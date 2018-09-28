Police looking for B.C.'s most wanted man, who has ties to Edmonton and Calgary

RCMP call him their most wanted and have posted a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira is still on the run.

Teixeira, 27, was charged in early September with the first-degree murder of 28-year-old Nicolas Khabra on Sept. 6. Khabra was shot to death in Surrey on Oct. 23.

Tips are flowing in from PEI to Vancouver Island, according to Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) who says they are just one phone call away from catching him.

"This has certainly got the attention of everyone in the country, and we're hoping there's going to be that one piece of information that comes in that can lead to his whereabouts," he said.

This photo was uploaded to Brandon Teixeira's Facebook account in 2015. (Facebook/Brandon Teixeira )

Teixeira is well-known to police and the courts for crimes committed in the Lower Mainland.

Records show an escalation of crimes and charges.

In October 2011, the Surrey man was charged with possession of cocaine for purpose of trafficking. Texeira received a 15-month conditional sentence and a 10-year firearms prohibition.

In June 2013, Texeira is charged with break and enter, dangerous driving and evading and obstructing police. He is given a conditional sentence of eight months, an 18-month driving ban and an 18 month probation order.

In January 2015, Texeira is convicted of possession of cocaine and heroin for the purpose of trafficking, obstructing police and impersonation. For that he was given a lifetime ban on firearms and a year in jail.

In June 2016, Texeira is charged with aggravated assault, threat to use a weapon and uttering a death threat — charges that are still working their way through the system.

In April, June and July of 2018, Texeira is cited for various breaches of conditions including breaking curfew from an earlier sentence.

Sept 6: Texeira is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Khabra in Surrey.

Police tape at the scene of the shooting death of Nicholas Khabra in October 2017. Brandon Teixeira was charged with first degree murder in connection with that shooting. (Shane MacKichan)

It's frustrating to the police and the public says Rob Gordon, a criminologist at Simon Fraser University.

"He's escalated quite considerably. The shopping list has grown, and he has ended up at the top of the list with one of the big offences."

As for Teixeira's whereabouts, police say he is most likely in the Lower Mainland but has connections to Calgary and Edmonton.

"His family has been very co-operative with us.They are helping us in trying to find him. They want to put an end to all of this as well," said Jang in an interview with the CBC.

He says Teixeira is extremely dangerous and poses a great risk to the safety of the community because of his violent behaviour.

Police also believe there are people helping him.

"We know that there may be people who are assisting him evade police, evade capture and we need to caution them they are committing an offence by doing so," Jang said.

Gordon has another take.

"Sooner or later, the lure of a $5000 reward will kick in and somebody will turn him in."

With files from Belle Puri

