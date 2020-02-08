Police look for witnesses in New Westminster bank robbery
The male suspect entered the Scotiabank branch with what appeared to be a handgun and some kind of spray, police said.
The suspect entered the bank with what appeared to be a handgun
Investigators with the New Westminster Police Department are looking for witnesses to a bank robbery Saturday morning.
The male suspect — described as about 5'10" tall with a slim build — entered a Scotiabank branch at 6th Street and 5th Avenue with what appeared to be a handgun and some kind of spray, according to police.
He allegedly sprayed the teller before fleeing the scene and was last seen on 5th Street.
The robbery was reported to police at about 11:40 a.m.
Investigators say the man was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, slim black pants, with a black bandana covering his face. He was carrying a white bag with blue trim.
Anyone who witnessed the robbery or saw a man matching the description is asked to call police at 604-525-5411.
