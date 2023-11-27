Police link suicide of 12-year-old B.C. boy to online sextortion
Prince George RCMP urge parents to talk to their children about staying safe online
Police in Prince George, B.C., are warning about the dangers of sexual extortion after the suicide of a 12-year-old boy in their community.
The preteen took his own life on Oct. 12 and investigators have since determined his actions were in response to online sextortion, according to an RCMP news release. Police are still working to identify a suspect.
"We are calling for parents and caregivers to be honest with their youth about the dangers of online activity, especially if they are engaging in chats with people they don't know in real life," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said.
"While not every case of online sextortion will end in tragedy, the consequences of this kind of activity can follow a youth for their entire life, which needs to be something we talk about openly with our kids."
Sextortion is a practice of demanding money or sexual favours from someone by threatening to expose intimate images and videos of the victim, or other evidence of online sexual activity.
Prince George RCMP say reports of this type of incident have been rising every year, and teens between the ages of 13 and 18 are the most common targets. So far this year, the detachment has received 62 reports of online sextortion, up from 56 in 2022.
Cooper told CBC News police are looking for a suspect, but investigations into sextortion can be lengthy as they may extend beyond B.C.'s borders.
RCMP say they made the case public after consulting with the child's family, who want to raise awareness about the risks of online sextortion.
"They felt as if they can at least reach one more person with this information that parents need to be involved in their kids' online lives," Cooper said.
Cooper said RCMP have worked closely with the families of the child's friends "to make sure that this isn't something that went beyond this one family."
Police are advising young people to immediately cut off contact with anyone who attempts to extort them in this way, and deactivate the accounts they have been using to communicate with that person.
Victims are being advised to report any sextortion attempts to police, and seek help and advice through NeedHelpNow.ca and Cybertip.ca.
WATCH | Young men and boys most at risk of sextortion as number of cases climbs:
If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help:
- Talk Suicide Canada: 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (text between 4 p.m. and midnight ET).
- Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (phone), live chat counselling on the website.
- Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre.
- This guide from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health outlines how to talk about suicide with someone you're worried about.