Police link grey minivan to East Vancouver double homicide

The Vancouver Police Department has now identified a minivan as a vehicle of interest in a double homicide that happened early Tuesday morning in East Vancouver.

Investigators are now asking the public for help locating the vehicle.

The minivan is a grey 2005 Dodge Caravan with a B.C. licence plate numbered 175-LXR.

"We are asking anyone who comes across this vehicle to immediately call 911," says Sgt. Aaron Roed.

"Please do not approach the vehicle or its occupants, as it is related to the two most recent homicides in Vancouver. Any information on the vehicle's whereabouts will assist the investigation."

A Vancouver police vehicle is parked outside a home on East 11th Avenue, near Commercial Drive, where two men were killed overnight. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Vancouver police say two men were killed early Tuesday inside an East Vancouver home.

Officers were called just before 12:30 a.m. for reports that two men had been shot inside a home on East 11th Avenue near Commercial Drive, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police said paramedics attended with the officers, but both men were already dead.

The shooting marks Vancouver's sixth and seventh homicides of the year.

"We're taking them very seriously," said Roed. "There is never a situation where someone loses their life where it's taken lightly."

Roed says investigators do not believe the shootings were random.

As the investigation is in its early stages, he says there is no suspect in custody.

Police say both men had died by the time the ambulances arrived on the scene. (Shane MacKichan)

East 11th Avenue between Victoria Drive and Commercial Drive remains blocked off as officers continue to investigate.

Officers are also asking anyone with security or dashcam footage from the area around 12:00 a.m Tuesday to contact the police.