Coquitlam RCMP want to speak with a potentially key witness to a crash that killed a teenage girl and seriously injured a second child earlier this spring.

Deborah Seol, 13, was struck at the intersection of Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent when a BMW collided with another vehicle and spun into the traffic island where the girl was standing with a group of other children.

Police are looking for the driver of a white Toyota RAV 4 SUV that had stopped at the intersection on Riverview Crescent at the time of the crash on March 25.

"It's important that we speak to absolutely everyone who was at the scene," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a release.

"This witness may not think he saw anything important, but we will leave no stone unturned to determine what caused the collision that took the life of a young girl."

The driver can be seen on dashcam footage getting out of his car after the accident.

He's described by police as an Asian man with a slim build, clean shaven, with short, black hair. The man was wearing glasses, a dark top, blue jeans and white socks with dark shoes.

The 13-year-old was killed and another child seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision sent one car spinning into a traffic island. (Shane MacKichan)

Police say he is not a suspect of any crime but might have important information about what happened.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.