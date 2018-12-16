Police investigating two separate sexual assaults in Victoria, Saanich

Police in the Victoria area are investigating two separate sexual assaults that occurred early Saturday morning.

Victoria police are appealing to the public for information after they say a woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment.

Police say a man, armed with a weapon, entered a woman's apartment in the 800 block of Ellery Street around 1 a.m. and sexually assaulted her.

The woman fled the suite and reported the incident to RCMP, who then contacted Victoria police. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Multiple officers are working on the investigation which is in the early stages," says the release from Victoria police.

"Officers are asking people to be vigilant while we continue our investigation and more information becomes available."

Anybody with information is asked to call 250-995-7654. Information can also be anonymously provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Saanich assault

Saanich police are also urging the public to be vigilant after a sexual assault in Rudd Park on Saturday morning at 1 a.m.

According to a release, the victim was accosted by a man, but was able to scare him off.

The suspect is described as five feet, eight inches in height, and was riding a black bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers.