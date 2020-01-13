Skip to Main Content
Police investigating suspicious death in rural area of Maple Ridge
The Lower Mainland Integrated Homicide Investigation team is looking into a death in the 24500-block of Lougheed Highway.

Death was in an area of Lougheed Highway used by pedestrians, police said.

Police said they are working on identifying the victim. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Police describe it as a rural area used frequently by pedestrians.

Officers are working to identify the victim.

They are asking for anyone who may have been in the area to call police.

