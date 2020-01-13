Police investigating suspicious death in rural area of Maple Ridge
The Lower Mainland Integrated Homicide Investigation team is looking into a death in the 24500-block of Lougheed Highway.
Death was in an area of Lougheed Highway used by pedestrians, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in a rural area of Maple Ridge.
The Lower Mainland Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it was deploying investigators to the 24500-block of Lougheed Highway on Sunday.
Police describe it as a rural area used frequently by pedestrians.
Officers are working to identify the victim.
They are asking for anyone who may have been in the area to call police.