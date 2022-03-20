Police investigating suspicious death in Kamloops

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Kamloops, B.C.

Kamloops RCMP officers were called to the 1600 block of the Dufferin neighbourhood at 10 p.m. on March 17, where they found a dead person inside a vehicle.

Police have yet to identify who it was or how they died, however the death is being treated as suspicious.

The B.C. Coroner's Service is currently conducting an investigation.

A white van has been tied to the incident, and investigators are asking anyone with information about its movement over the past week to contact the Kamloops RCMP immediately. The van is described as a white, 2020 GMC Budget rental van with the B.C. license plate PJ 9131.

Police say the van may have travelled to Kamloops and surrounding rural communities, such as Barriere, Clearwater, Savona, Cache Creek and Valemount.

"If you think you saw it or if you have dash cam or surveillance footage capturing it, please contact police as soon as possible," Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe said in a media release.

Police say they will release more information about the incident as it becomes available.