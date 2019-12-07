Police investigating reports of shots fired into Surrey residence

Surrey RCMP are investigating a report of shots fired in Surrey in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to a written statement from police, officers responded to shots fired into a residence in the 10800 block of 139A Street around 4:55 a.m.

The investigation led officers to another residence, also on 139A Street. Officers are currently establishing contact with the occupants of that residence.

Surrey RCMP currently have 139A Street closed between 108th Avenue and 109th Avenue.

The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing. Officers will be interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-189252.