Police investigating racist rant in Richmond parking lot captured on video

Police are investigating a confrontation caught on video in a Richmond, B.C., parking lot Friday afternoon that saw a woman yell racial slurs at a family over a parking dispute.

The video, which initially circulated on the social media platform WeChat, shows two cars parked with their front bumpers touching outside the Richlea Square Shopping Centre.

One of the cars had crossed over the painted, white parking lines. When confronted about it, the driver of the car parked over the lines gets angry.

"You don't know a damn thing, go back to China where you belong," the driver, a Caucasian woman, says in the video.

A racist rant in a Richmond parking lot was captured on video 0:15

She swears numerous times and hurls several racist slurs toward the group filming as she gets into the vehicle.

"We hate you people, go back," she said.

Richmond RCMP Insp. Sunny Parmar said they are aware of the video and are looking into it, although no formal complaint has been filed.

Amy Xu, who filmed the incident, was at the mall to accompany her mother to a doctor's appointment and do some shopping with her three-year-old daughter.

Xu said she noticed the cars touching when she returned to the parking lot and waited for the other driver, to try to resolve the issue.

"She just denied and asked where I'm from," Xu told CBC. "I said 'This is not the point, the thing is that we've got an accident here.'"

Xu started filming when the woman began yelling and swearing.

"My daughter was so frightened," she said. "The first thing for me to do was calm down my daughter, not argue with her."

She and her husband are planning to report the incident to RCMP.

"I'm still mad about this," Xu said. "My kid was there and this is a really bad example for her. She was frightened and can't sleep now."