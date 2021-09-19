Police investigating north Burnaby shooting that left 33-year-old man injured

Burnaby RCMP are investigating a shooting near a popular sports complex and ice rink on Saturday that left one person injured.

At about 4:30 p.m., on Sept. 18, police responded to a report of shots fired near Sprott Street and Norland Avenue — just blocks from the Scotia Barn sports arena and Burnaby Lake Sports Complex.

A 33-year-old man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Police say a suspect fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV.

"The investigation is ongoing," a B.C. RCMP spokesperson told CBC News on Sunday morning.

At this time, investigators do not believe this incident is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

"It is unsettling to see such blatant disregard for public safety," Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a media release on Sunday.

Saturday's incident is the latest shooting to hit the Lower Mainland.

On Wednesday, a 35-year-old man was fatally shot at the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel parkade in downtown Vancouver.

Burnaby RCMP are asking witnesses and anyone who may have dash cam video in the area of Sprott Street and Norland Avenue between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday to contact investigators at 604-646-9999.