Police investigating 'isolated, targeted' homicide in Surrey

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and Surrey RCMP are investigating a homicide in Surrey that took place Sunday afternoon.

According to a statement from police, on Feb. 17, at 2:15 p.m., officers attended a residence in the 13300 block of 105 Avenue after receiving a report of an assault.

Investigators found an unconscious 60-year-old male who had injuries consistent with foul play. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Not gang-related

Police said the homicide is not believed to be connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict and was "an isolated targeted event with no continued risk to public safety."

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for an undetermined amount of time.

IHIT has now taken over the investigation and will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP.

Anyone with information can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).