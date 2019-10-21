Police investigating fatal fire at Surrey gas station
RCMP in Surrey, B.C. is on the scene of a large structure fire at a business where one person has been found dead.
RCMP say body discovered inside gas station after fire was extinguished
One person has been found dead at the scene of a large fire at a gas station in Surrey, B.C., early Monday.
Surrey fire crews and police responded to a report of the fire in the 8700 block of Harvie Road at around 5:30 a.m. PT Monday, according to a release.
After the fire was knocked down, police said one person was found dead inside the gas station.
The exact cause is still under investigation and the identity of the victim is still not known.
Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
