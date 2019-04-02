The West Shore RCMP's serious crimes unit is investigating after a baby was seriously injured at a Vancouver Island daycare last week.

Little Sophie, who is less than one year old, was hurt on Friday at a facility in the Langford area, according to RCMP. Police are not naming the daycare involved.

Mother Kate Haywood says she was told Sophie fell and hit her head on a coffee table. Haywood took the infant to hospital, where she says a CT scan revealed a possible skull fracture and bleeding.

The baby was then flown to B.C. Children's Hospital in Vancouver for treatment.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development has been notified and is looking into whether a child protection investigation is warranted.

"It's a tragedy when a child is seriously injured and our thoughts go out to the family at this difficult time," the ministry said in an email.

Island Health's licensing department is investigating. No other details have been released about the incident.