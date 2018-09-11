Police investigating after wigs intended for B.C. Children's Hospital stolen

Vancouver police are investigating after at least 150 wigs intended for B.C. Children's Hospital were stolen from a Vancouver wig store.

Police said in a statement they were alerted to an intruder alarm at Eva and Company Wigs at 950 West Broadway just after 3:30 a.m. Sept. 7.

The wigs, which were intended for cancer patients, are made from real human hair and are valued at approximately $2,500 each.

Police are now appealing to the public for help.

"It's possible that someone is in possession of one or more of these wigs, and that they don't know they're stolen or that they were meant for sick children," said Sgt. Jason Robillard.

"We need people to do the right thing and come forward with information."

The suspect has been described as "dark-skinned, with noticeably curly long, black hair."

According to police he was last seen walking away from the wig store carrying a large black garbage bag and wearing a denim or blue jacket.

Anyone with information about the stolen wigs is asked to call the VPD's property crime investigators at 604-717-0610 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

