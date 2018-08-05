Skip to Main Content
Abbotsford shooting leaves 1 man dead, another critically injured

Abbotsford Cst. Ian MacDonald confirmed the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the 2000 block of Wilerose Street.

Multiple people were shot on Wilerose Street on Saturday night and transported to hospital, according to Abbotsford Police. (Curtis Kreklau)

A man is dead after an Abbotsford shooting late Saturday at the 2000 block of Wilerose Street.

Police responded to reports of gunshots around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived on scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both were transferred to hospital, where one died of his injuries. The other is in critical condition, according to police.​

Police have cornered off the block and are in the early stages of the investigation. They have not confirmed if a suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police have not confirmed if a suspect has been identified. (Curtis Kreklau)

