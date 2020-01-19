Vancouver Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle on Saturday evening.

A passerby discovered the body just before 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Marine Gateway Cineplex, near South West Marine Drive and Cambie Street.

The victim has yet to be identified.

No arrests have been made and VPD investigators do not believe there is a risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

VPD say this is the city's second homicide in 2020.