Police investigating after assault in Burnaby condo building elevator

Burnaby RCMP are asking a man to come forward after a woman was assaulted in the elevator of a condo building early Saturday morning.

Police say they received a report of an assault Dec. 15 just before 2 a.m. of an assault in the area of Nelson Avenue and Imperial Street in Burnaby.

The victim said an unknown man got into an elevator with her, assaulted her, stole her cell phone and fled.

CCTV footage from the elevator shows that the man struck the woman several times and fled after picking up what appears to be a cell phone.

The woman received minor injuries and was treated in a hospital.

Pair were known to each other

According to police, initial investigations showed the man and woman were together before entering the elevator and had spent time in a condo suite in the same building where the alleged assault took place.

"The nature of this contact and what occurred prior to the male and female entering the elevator is still under investigation but may have been a factor in the assault that is alleged to have taken place," the news release reads in part.

"At this time, police do not believe the general public is at risk as this appears to have been an isolated incident and it appears the male and female were known to each other, if only for a short period of time just prior to this incident taking place."

Police want to speak with the man who is alleged to have committed the assault. He is described as Asian, five feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build and black hair. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and red and black shoes. He was last seeing headed north on Nelson Street.