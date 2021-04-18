Police investigate shooting death in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver police say they're investigating the shooting death of a man in the city's Coal Harbour neighbourhood Saturday night.

Officers responded to calls about shots fired outside Cardero's Restaurant shortly after 8:30 p.m., police said in a written release. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say preliminary evidence suggests the shooting was targeted, and investigators don't believe there is any further risk to the public.

"Although this shooting was targeted, we are very concerned about the potential impact on the public of an incident like this," said Const. Tania Visintin.

"This happened in a busy spot on a nice evening and an innocent person could have gotten hurt."

Visintin said police have yet to arrest anyone in relation to the shooting. This was Vancouver's fifth homicide of the year.

Area taped off

Video from the scene in front of Cardero's Restaurant shows about a dozen officers and paramedics working in a taped-off area and what appears to be a body under a white tarp.

Another image shows what looks like a gun lying on the ground nearby.

At one point officers struggled with a man screaming while he tried to access the scene. The man was later seen shouting as he lay on the ground and spoke on a cellphone.