Police investigate sexual assault and robbery near King George Station in Surrey, B.C.

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are warning people about a sexual assault and robbery that took place in the Whalley area on Friday night.

Police say at about 10:45 p.m. a woman walking under the SkyTrain's Expo Line near King George Station was approached by a man with a weapon. The man robbed her, officers say, then pulled her into the bushes and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect fled the area and the victim called for help. She was later treated in hospital, police say.

The suspect is described as:

White male.

30 to 40 years old.

5 feet 10 inches tall.

Wearing a red and blue bandana on his face and all black clothing.

Police are asking witnesses and anyone else with information to come forward.

"Incidents like this are concerning for the police and the community," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko in a written statement.