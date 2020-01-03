Vancouver police are investigating a deadly assault in Oppenheimer Park on New Year's Day, in what is the city's first homicide of 2020.

Police say officers arrived just before 1 p.m. PT at the park, where a man had been assaulted near the basketball court.

Jesus Cristobal-Esteban, 62, was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he fell unconscious.

He died as a result of his injuries on Jan. 2, according to police.

The identity of the suspect is not known at this time, but police believe the victim and suspect had "some sort of interaction prior to the assault," according to a statement.