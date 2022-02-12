Police investigate homicide in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a commercial business area on the north side of the city.

Police say the man was found at around 9 a.m. PT on Saturday.

Officers were responding to a call for a wellness check when they found the deceased man, according the police statement.

Another adult man who was at the site was taken into custody.

Police and forensic investigators are still on the scene.