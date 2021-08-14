Police investigate early morning fatal stabbing in Whistler

British Columbia's homicide team is investigating the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old man in Whistler early Saturday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team issued a news release saying RCMP officers were called to the Whistler Medical Clinic after a stabbing victim went there seeking care. When police arrived, the victim had already died from his injuries.

They say the victim, who was injured at another location in the heart of Whistler Village, has been identified and is not believed to be associated with the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Investigators say they believe the stabbing is an isolated incident.

They say they are working with various units including the Sea-to-Sky RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather more evidence.

No other details about the victim have yet been released.