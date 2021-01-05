Police investigating death of woman in Okanagan skiing incident

Kelowna RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death of a 57-year-old woman who had been skiing at the Big White Ski Resort in the Okanagan and was found in a wooded area, after she failed to meet up with her group.

Police said emergency crews rushed to the resort after receiving a 911 call at 4:17 p.m. Jan. 2, reporting a woman had been found dead.

Searchers had discovered her in a wooded area, but she could not be resuscitated, according to investigators.

"Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the woman passed away. At this time, criminality is not suspected in her death," Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a statement.

The BC Coroners Service and the RCMP are looking into what happened.