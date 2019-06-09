Police investigate woman's death on Toosey Reserve, one man in custody

Police are investigating the death of a woman on the Toosey Reserve, near Williams Lake, B.C., and have called in the North District Major Crime Unit for help.

The woman, 33, was found with fatal injuries on Saturday evening and died at the scene. The nature of her injuries has not been released.

RCMP officers were called to the reserve just after 6 p.m. to help first responders.

A local man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

"Our investigators believe that is an isolated incident and the community is not at risk," said Insp. Jeff Pelley, with the Williams Lake RCMP.

Two areas — one on the reserve and another known as "Lovers Leap" — have been closed off to the public as possible crime scenes while investigators gather evidence.

"We understand this reserve is a close-knit community and there is bound to be information being shared amongst the members and community of Williams Lake at large," Sgt. Todd Wiebe of the Major Crime Unit said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP or the Major Crime Unit.