Police investigate break-in attempt at home connected to detained Huawei CFO
Meng Wanzhou is being sought for extradition by the United States
Vancouver police are investigating an alleged break-in at a home connected to a senior official at Chinese tech giant Huawei, who is currently detained in Vancouver.
Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer and deputy chair of the board for Huawei, was arrested last week and is being sought for extradition by the United States.
The home, at the intersection of 28th and Crown Street, is one of two Vancouver houses referred to in court on Friday as being owned by Meng.
Police said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday they received a 9-1-1 call about an alleged break-in attempt. The suspects fled after being challenged by someone in the house.
No one was injured and no one has been arrested. Officers could be seen exiting the house early on Sunday afternoon.
International implications
Meng is wanted in the U.S. for allegedly using an unofficial company called Skycom to access the Iranian market between 2009 and 2014, which would be in violation of U.S. sanctions.
On Saturday, China's foreign ministry summoned Canada's ambassador in Beijing and called on Canada to immediately release Meng, warning otherwise it would face consequences.
On Sunday morning, the province of B.C. said it would be "rescheduling" the China leg of its Asian forestry trade mission, citing the "international judicial process" relating to Meng.
A bail hearing for Meng is set to resume Monday in Vancouver at 10 a.m. PT.