Police investigate break-in attempt at home connected to detained Huawei CFO

Vancouver police are investigating an alleged break-in at a home connected to a senior official at Chinese tech giant​ Huawei, who is currently detained in Vancouver.

Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer and deputy chair of the board for Huawei, was arrested last week and is being sought for extradition by the United States.

The home, at the intersection of 28th and Crown Street, is one of two Vancouver houses referred to in court on Friday as being owned by Meng.

Police said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday they received a 9-1-1 call about an alleged break-in attempt. The suspects fled after being challenged by someone in the house.



No one was injured and no one has been arrested. Officers could be seen exiting the house early on Sunday afternoon.

Meng Wanzhou is the deputy chairwoman and CFO for the Chinese tech giant Huawei. She is wanted by the United States for allegedly contravening U.S. trade sanctions against Iran. (fensifuwu.com)

International implications

Meng is wanted in the U.S. for allegedly using an unofficial company called Skycom to access the Iranian market between 2009 and 2014, which would be in violation of U.S. sanctions.

On Saturday, China's foreign ministry summoned Canada's ambassador in Beijing and called on Canada to immediately release Meng, warning otherwise it would face consequences.

On Sunday morning, the province of B.C. said it would be "rescheduling" the China leg of its Asian forestry trade mission, citing the "international judicial process" relating to Meng.

A bail hearing for Meng is set to resume Monday in Vancouver at 10 a.m. PT.

