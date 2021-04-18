Police investigate apparent shooting death in downtown Vancouver

Police in Vancouver were at the scene of what appears to be a shooting death in the city's Coal Harbour neighbourhood Saturday night.

Video from the scene in front of Cardero's Restaurant shows about a dozen officers and paramedics working in a taped-off area and what appears to be a body under a white tarp at around 8:30 p.m.

Another image shows what looks like a gun lying on the ground nearby.

At one point officers struggled with a man screaming while he tried to access the scene. The man was later seen shouting as he lay on the ground and spoke on a cellphone.

The Provincial Health Services Authority confirmed that two ambulances responded to reports of a shooting at 8:43 p.m., but they did not transport anyone to hospital.

Vancouver police have yet to confirm any details.