Police investigate apparent shooting death in downtown Vancouver
Police in Vancouver were at the scene of what appears to be a shooting death in the city's Coal Harbour neighbourhood Saturday night.
Video from the scene in front of Cardero's Restaurant shows about a dozen officers and paramedics working in a taped-off area and what appears to be a body under a white tarp at around 8:30 p.m.
Another image shows what looks like a gun lying on the ground nearby.
At one point officers struggled with a man screaming while he tried to access the scene. The man was later seen shouting as he lay on the ground and spoke on a cellphone.
The Provincial Health Services Authority confirmed that two ambulances responded to reports of a shooting at 8:43 p.m., but they did not transport anyone to hospital.
Vancouver police have yet to confirm any details.