Police incident at Victoria synagogue ends peacefully

A man has been taken into custody in Victoria after barricading himself on the second floor of the oldest synagogue in Canada, which also houses a daycare.

The Shalom daycare at Congregation Emanu-El on Blanshard Street in downtown Victoria was evacuated during the incident and the children taken safely to a second location after police received a call of an unwanted man in the building shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The police emergency response team was called and the man, who was suffering a mental health crisis, was apprehended at around 12:30 p.m. and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Streets around the synagogue were partially closed during the incident. Police say there was some damage to the building.