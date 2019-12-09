Skip to Main Content
Police incident at Victoria synagogue ends peacefully
date 2019-12-09

Police incident at Victoria synagogue ends peacefully

A man was taken into custody after barricading himself on the second floor of the Congregation Emanu-El on Blanshard St, which also houses a daycare. 

A man was taken into custody after barricading himself on the 2nd floor of the Congregation Emanu-El

A man barricaded himself inside the Congregation Emannu-El synagogue in downtown Victoria Monday morning. Police were able to take him into custody without incident. (Tess van Straaten/CHEK News)

A man has been taken into custody in Victoria after barricading himself on the second floor of the oldest synagogue in Canada, which also houses a daycare. 

The Shalom daycare at Congregation Emanu-El on Blanshard Street in downtown Victoria was evacuated during the incident and the children taken safely to a second location after police received a call of an unwanted man in the building shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The police emergency response team was called and the man, who was suffering a mental health crisis, was apprehended at around 12:30 p.m. and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Streets around the synagogue were partially closed during the incident. Police say there was some damage to the building.

