Reported shooting shuts down busy intersection in Vancouver

A major intersection in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been shut down after a reported shooting early Tuesday.

Commuters were asked to avoid the area around East Hastings Street and Princess Avenue on Tuesday morning

CBC News ·
Vancouver police are on scene near the intersection of East Hastings Street and Princess Avenue after a reported shooting on Tuesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A number of police officers were seen at the intersection of East Hastings Street and Princess Avenue, with the area behind yellow police tape. Police said in a brief statement that "drivers should expect disruptions and choose another route," but did not offer any detail on what happened.

Witnesses said shots had been fired in the area around 6 a.m. PT. 

TransLink rerouted a number of its buses to avoid the intersection.

More to come.

