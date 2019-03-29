One person hospitalized, roads closed after 'serious' police incident in Surrey

One person has been taken to hospital after a "serious" incident in Surrey, B.C.'s Central City area overnight.

Officers were called to a home in the 13300 block of 98A Avenue around 9:30 p.m. PT on Thursday. The BC Ambulance Service confirmed one person was taken to hospital just before 7:45 a.m., but did not specify the extent of their injuries.

On Friday, an RCMP statement said "the scene and situation" were contained and that there is no further risk to the public, but that there will be road closures in the area for a "significant" amount of time as the investigation continues.

Drivers and the public are asked to avoid the area.

Cheryl Lewis said she heard police shouting around midnight as an incident unfolded at her neighbour's home on Thursday night. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

Cheryl Lewis lives in a nearby home with her 25-year-old daughter. Lewis said she was in her basement when she heard police and what she believed to be gunshots just after midnight.

"Police came and asked me if any bullets hit my house this morning," she said, adding that none did.

"It's pretty scary. Pretty close to home."

Sgt. Chad Greig said no further information on the incident would be released at the time.