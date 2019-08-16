Man found with fatal stab wounds near South Surrey mall

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing after a man was found injured near the Surrey RCMP detachment in the south of the city Friday morning.

Around 3 a.m., officers came across a man in the 1700 block of 152 Street who had apparently been stabbed, police said in a statement.

RCMP have confirmed the man has since died.

There are still no details about the circumstances surrounding his death, but police are calling it a homicide and believe the incident was targeted.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.

The man was found near the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.