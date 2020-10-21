Police in Okanagan warn sex workers to avoid Curtis Sagmoen

Police in the Okanagan are asking sex workers not to respond to solicitations from Curtis Sagmoen, who was convicted of assault earlier this year.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said Wednesday in a release that anyone involved in the sex trade should not respond to requests for services in the area of Salmon River Road.

Police say Sagmoen, 39, lives in the area and, as part of his release following a conviction for assaulting a sex trade worker, he is not allowed to have contact with sex trade workers, escorts or anyone offering paid dating or companion services.

In February, Sagmoen was convicted of assault causing bodily harm after hitting a sex trade worker with an all-terrain vehicle on a farm located north of Vernon, B.C.

In June, a B.C. Supreme Court judge handed Sagmoen a five-month jail sentence along with a three-year term of probation for assault causing bodily harm.

He served one day in jail and probation after his time already served in custody had been considered.

Police say Sagmoen is bound by a court-imposed probation order to not have contact with sex trade workers.

RCMP released a photo of Sagmoen with the warning, "in the interest of safety," according to the release.

Police are asking anyone who receives a request for sex-related services in the area of Salmon River Road, to not go there and to call police immediately.

RCMP said it released the warning "to inform persons who are protected by the court-ordered condition, so that they can take steps to protect themselves."