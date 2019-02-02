Police identify victim in fatal Surrey shooting as Bikramjit Khakh, 30
Khakh was shot at a residence on 58A Avenue, police say burned vehicle located nearby related to case
Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Friday night in Surrey as Bikramjit Khakh.
Investigators say Khakh, 30, was known to police and had gang affiliations.
Police believe the killing is linked to an ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland but have not released a motive.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is asking for tips from the public on the case, which also involves a vehicle found burned three kilometres from where Khakh was shot.
Investigators say Khakh was found dead at a residence in the 13900 block of 58A Avenue after 7 p.m. PT on Friday. A white, four-door Mercedes sedan was seen driving away from the scene.
Minutes later, Surrey RCMP responded to a vehicle on fire near Colebrook Road and King George Boulevard, about three kilometres from where Khakh was found.
Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT says the burned car is believed to be the Mercedes.
'Targeted for murder'
Police believe the two incidents are linked and are asking anyone with dash camera video of the area at the time to contact IHIT.
"We believe Bikramjit Khakh was targeted for murder," said Jang.
Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Victim of homicide from last night's shooting in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SurreyBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SurreyBC</a> has been identified as 30-yr-old Bikramjit 'Bicky' Khakh. Believed to be linked to ongoing lower mainland gang conflict. Have info? Call <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IHIT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IHIT</a> <a href="https://t.co/gbj8w5LwSm">pic.twitter.com/gbj8w5LwSm</a>—@HomicideTeam