Police identify victim in fatal Surrey shooting as Bikramjit Khakh, 30

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Friday night in Surrey as Bikramjit Khakh.

Investigators say Khakh, 30, was known to police and had gang affiliations.

Police believe the killing is linked to an ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland but have not released a motive.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is asking for tips from the public on the case, which also involves a vehicle found burned three kilometres from where Khakh was shot.

Investigators say Khakh was found dead at a residence in the 13900 block of 58A Avenue after 7 p.m. PT on Friday. A white, four-door Mercedes sedan was seen driving away from the scene.

Police at the scene on Friday Feb. 1, 2019 in Surrey where 30-year-old Bikramjit Khakh was shot dead. (Cory Correia/CBC)

Minutes later, Surrey RCMP responded to a vehicle on fire near Colebrook Road and King George Boulevard, about three kilometres from where Khakh was found.

Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT says the burned car is believed to be the Mercedes.

'Targeted for murder'

On Feb. 2, 2019, Cpl. Frank Jang spoke with reporters about the death of Bikramjit Khakh. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Police believe the two incidents are linked and are asking anyone with dash camera video of the area at the time to contact IHIT.

"We believe Bikramjit Khakh was targeted for murder," said Jang.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).