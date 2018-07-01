Skip to Main Content
Police identify Vancouver stabbing victim

Shane John Tolmie, 26, from Vancouver, has been identified as the city's 11th homicide victim of 2018.

Shane John Tolmie, 26, died in apartment stabbing on Abbott Street, police say

CBC News ·
Police are investigating Vancouver's 11th homicide of 2018 (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Vancouver police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in the Downtown Eastside Friday morning.

Shane John Tolmie, 26, was stabbed in an apartment on Abbott Street near West Pender Street at around 12:15 a.m. on June 29.

Tolmie was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

Officers arrested a 24-year-old woman at the scene who police say knew Tolmie. She has been released pending further investigation.

It's the city's 11th homicide of 2018. 

Abeal Negussie Abera, 26, of Surrey, died after being stabbed June 23 on West Hastings Street near Abbott Street, two blocks from the apartment suite where police found Tolmie.

Anyone with information about Friday morning's stabbing is asked to call the VPD's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

