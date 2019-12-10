1 year on, police plead for help to solve suspicious death in Surrey
One year after the death of Bradley Kline, 26, in Surrey, B.C., homicide investigators are renewing a call to the public for help in solving the case.
Bradley Kline, 26, was found dead in East Newton on Dec. 7, 2018
Kline's body was found in the East Newton neighbourhood, at 7055 144A St., shortly before 1:40 a.m. PT on Dec. 7, 2018.
At the time of the discovery, police said his injuries appeared to be consistent with foul play.
One year later, police say they have identified suspects with key information, but they are not willing to co-operate with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, or send an email to ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
