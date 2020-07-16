Skip to Main Content
Police identify suspect vehicle in last Friday's fatal shooting in Abbotsford
British Columbia·New

Police identify suspect vehicle in last Friday's fatal shooting in Abbotsford

Homicide detectives are reaching out to the public for information about a vehicle they believe was driven by the suspect in last Friday's fatal shooting in Abbotsford, B.C.

Surveillance video gathered by police shows a black 2019 Mitsubishi RVR at the scene on July 10

CBC ·
Police gathered this image of a 2019 Mitsubishi RVR from surveillance video footage at the time of the fatal shooting of Karmjit Singh Sran on July 10, 2020. (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team)

Homicide detectives are reaching out to the public for information about a vehicle they believe was driven by the suspect in last Friday's fatal shooting in Abbotsford, B.C.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Integrated Homicide investigation Team said the vehicle in question is a black 2019 Mitsubishi RVR with noticeable damage to the body.

The SUV-style vehicle was identified after police reviewed surveillance video footage gathered at the scene at the time of the shooting, according to the statement.

Police captured this image of a black 2019 Mitsubishi RVR believed to be the suspect's vehicle involved in last Friday's fatal shooting in Abbotsford, B.C. (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team)

Sran was found injured just before 8 p.m. He died at the scene.

A short time later, police came across a burning vehicle on Lancelot Street in Abbotsford, which they now believe was the black Mitsubishi RVR.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now