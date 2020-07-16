Police identify suspect vehicle in last Friday's fatal shooting in Abbotsford
Surveillance video gathered by police shows a black 2019 Mitsubishi RVR at the scene on July 10
Homicide detectives are reaching out to the public for information about a vehicle they believe was driven by the suspect in last Friday's fatal shooting in Abbotsford, B.C.
In a statement issued Thursday, the Integrated Homicide investigation Team said the vehicle in question is a black 2019 Mitsubishi RVR with noticeable damage to the body.
The SUV-style vehicle was identified after police reviewed surveillance video footage gathered at the scene at the time of the shooting, according to the statement.
Sran was found injured just before 8 p.m. He died at the scene.
A short time later, police came across a burning vehicle on Lancelot Street in Abbotsford, which they now believe was the black Mitsubishi RVR.
Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
