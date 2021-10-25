New Westminster stabbing victim was linked to gang conflict, police say

Police have identified the man who died after being stabbed in New Westminster, B.C. last Friday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has named the victim as 23-year-old Lionel Lawrence, a resident of the city.

The New Westminster Police Department said it responded to a fight on Bole Street between 10th Street and Maple Street around 9:30 p.m. PT Friday.

One man was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital with apparent stabbing injuries, but did not survive, the force said.

Lawrence was known to police and has been linked to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

IHIT believes two suspects who left the scene travelling south along 10th Street in a dark-coloured vehicle are involved, according to a news release.

Investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information related to the suspects or vehicle by calling the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.