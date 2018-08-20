Police identify man killed in Surrey assault

Police have identified the man who died after a fight Sunday night on 96th Avenue near 129th Street in Surrey, B.C.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Surrey resident Lakhwinder Singh Bal, 48, as the victim.

IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang​ says Bal was known to police and although his slaying was not random, it is not believed to be linked to gang activity.

A motive has not been determined, but Jang says it happened shortly after a verbal disagreement between Bal and his alleged attacker.

The subject of that disagreement is crucial to the investigation and Jang says detectives are appealing for any witnesses and would also like to speak to Bal's relatives and friends.

IHIT investigators were at the scene early Monday and the roads around the area were closed.

The assault took place Sunday night at about 9 p.m. PT, Surrey RCMP said in a statement.

Police received several 911 calls reporting a fight in the area and arrived to find the man collapsed on the ground. IHIT says he was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or observed someone fleeing the area to call 604-599-0502 or call CrimeStoppers.

96th Avenue between 128th Street and 130th Street is expected to be closed for some time as the investigation continues.

With files from The Canadian Press

