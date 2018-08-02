Police identify female homicide victim found in Vancouver SRO

Vancouver police say the body of a woman found dead in a downtown hotel Wednesday morning is that of 31-year-old Chelsea Lynn De Forge and that she was a victim of homicide.

Witnesses called police at around 4:30 a.m. to a report of a strong odour on the second floor of the Regal Hotel on Granville Street near Helmcken Street, according to a police statement.

De Forge was found dead inside an apartment.

No arrests have been made, but police do not believe it was a random attack and say there's no risk to the public.

De Forge is the 13th homicide in Vancouver this year.

Anyone with further information is asked to call detectives at 604-717-2500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.