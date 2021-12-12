Police identify 77-year-old man found dead inside Kitsilano home as homicide victim

The Vancouver police department is investigating the city's 17th homicide of 2021, after it says an elderly man was found dead inside a home near West 3rd Avenue and MacDonald Street on Friday.

Police said they were called to the area around 11 a.m. on Friday and found the body of 77-year-old Justis Daniels.

"No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing," said the VPD in a release.

On Friday, witnesses told CBC News there was a police presence in Tatlow Park.



The 1.4 hectare park has a field house, playground, tennis courts and a washroom. It also has a caretaker on site according to the City of Vancouver. Police did not say if that person was involved in the death.

Investigators are looking for anyone with dash camera video or witnesses who were in the area of the park between 7 a.m. on December 9 and 11 a.m. December 10.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.